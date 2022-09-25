IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 12,046 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,383 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 110.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

