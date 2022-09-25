IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,445 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.68. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.