IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,147 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $84.44 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

