IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,499 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ROK opened at $219.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.59 and a 200 day moving average of $234.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

