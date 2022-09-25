IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,697 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 868.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

