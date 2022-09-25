IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 927,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Coterra Energy by 12,742.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

