IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.18.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.