IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 873.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 477,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

TRGP opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 2.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

