IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.70.

AMP stock opened at $257.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

