IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

