IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Datadog Stock Down 2.4 %

DDOG opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,736.74 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,510. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

