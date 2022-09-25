IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $43.89 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

