IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 17 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,132.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,267.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,268.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

