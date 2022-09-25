IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 69,873 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,873 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 20.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in PG&E by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 348,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E Trading Down 2.7 %

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

