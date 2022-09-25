Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.16

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.16 and last traded at $80.29, with a volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

