InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPZF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

