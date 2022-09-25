Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.04

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 42910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Invesco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

