iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,178,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

