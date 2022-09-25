iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

