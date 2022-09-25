iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $115.32 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $173.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.36.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

