iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.77

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.77 and last traded at $81.77, with a volume of 94977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $191,424,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after buying an additional 711,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,446,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.