iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBB opened at $92.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.