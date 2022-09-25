iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.98

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 26985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 212,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,551,000 after buying an additional 600,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 314,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

