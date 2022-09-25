iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.36

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 56644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,218,417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

