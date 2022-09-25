iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

IWS opened at $99.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

