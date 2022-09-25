iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 88,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IYW opened at $76.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.