iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.41

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.41 and last traded at $86.30, with a volume of 102086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 430.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 54,973 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,887,000.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.