Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

