Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $138,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 110,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 39,331 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,931,000 after purchasing an additional 343,706 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $438.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

