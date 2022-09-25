Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 416,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.72 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $438.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.