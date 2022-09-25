JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
