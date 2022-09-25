JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,292,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.