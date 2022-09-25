JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.