JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,750,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $6,318,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

