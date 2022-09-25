Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $85.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

