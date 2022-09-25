Karp Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 159,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

V opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.23 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

