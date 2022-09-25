KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.27

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 66716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 82.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 174.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

