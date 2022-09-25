KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.87

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 47769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 457,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.