KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in KLA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Stock Down 1.7 %

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $307.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

