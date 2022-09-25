KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 4,247 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

