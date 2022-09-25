Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.90

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 13863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
