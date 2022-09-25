Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.90

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 13863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 212,850 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

