Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 6427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,035.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,220 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 238,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

