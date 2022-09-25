Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 4,420 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of V opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.23 and a one year high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.99.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

