Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,189,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,840,000 after purchasing an additional 501,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $135.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

