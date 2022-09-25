Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

