Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

