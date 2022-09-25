Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.94

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.94 and last traded at $84.15, with a volume of 1664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

