Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Lazard alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,912,000 after buying an additional 206,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,723 shares during the period.

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.