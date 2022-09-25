LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LCNB has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $170.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LCNB by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

