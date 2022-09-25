LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 564 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,750,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $6,318,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

